Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani give sizzling touch to Kya Baat Ay remake

Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani in a screengrab from song Kya Baat Ay. Instagram/vickykaushal09



ANI

Mumbai, December 5

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani's upcoming comedy thriller 'Govinda Naam Mera' features recreated version of Harrdy Sandhu's popular Punjabi song 'Kya Baat Ay'.

On Monday, Vicky took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of the song.

In the teaser, Vicky and Kiara are seen grooving to the catchy lyrics. The full song 'Kyaa Baat Haii' will be out on Tuesday.

"My love for Punjabi songs is now something I got a chance to dance to #KyaaBaatHaii 2.0, song out tomorrow at 12:30pm#GovindaNaamMera streaming from 16th December, only on @disneyplushotstar! #GovindaNaamMeraOnHotstar," he captioned the post.

Check it out:

Kiara, too, shared the video on her Instagram feed and wrote, "On our way to make you say - kyaa baat haii#KyaaBaatHaii 2.0 song out tomorrow at 12:30pm." Kiara and Vicky's sizzling chemistry in 'Kyaa Baat Haii' left netizens in awe.

"You both look hot together," a social media user commented.

"Woaaah...your moves," another one wrote.

Speaking of 'Govinda Naam Mera', the film also stars Bhumi Pednekar. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the film is touted to be a quirky murder mystery and is all set to stream exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from December 16, 2022.

#kiara advani #vicky kaushal

