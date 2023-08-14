Vicky Kaushal, Manushi Chhillar-starrer 'The Great Indian Family' to release on Sep 22

Mumbai, August 14
National crush Vicky Kaushal's upcoming film 'The Great Indian Family' by Yash Raj Films, is all set to release on September 22.
The film is directed by Vijay Shankar Acharya. It is set in the heartland of India and will revolve around the madness that ensues within Vicky's family due to some sudden developments that are beyond anyone's control.
Vicky gave audiences a sneak-peek into his madcap family in a hilarious release date announcement video today that sets up the film to be a fun watch for everyone.
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
Vicky has given spectacular performances in films like Uri, Masaan, Raazi, Sanju, Sardar Udham, Manmarziyaan, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, to name a few.
On the work front, Vicky will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur', which is based on the life of Sam Manekshaw who was the Chief of the Army Staff during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971, and the first Indian Army officer to become Field Marshal.
The film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh.
