Vicky Kaushal on collaborating with Katrina Kaif: It has to happen organically

Mumbai, September 22
Actor Vicky Kaushal says he would love to collaborate with his wife Katrina Kaif for an on screen project, but it has to happen "organically".
Vicky, who tied the knot with Katrina in 2021, said he is aware of the fans' curiosity to see them in a film together and they are waiting for the right script.
“We would love to see ourselves in a movie together. But it has to happen organically and for the right reasons, not just because we are together, and that there's a curiosity about watching us in a film together.
"I feel, when you organically fit the bill, in a real sense, that this is a perfect cast and that's when it should happen. I believe it will happen soon. I hope it happens soon,” the 35-year-old actor told PTI.
Kaushal's family drama film “The Great Indian Family”, released in theatres on Friday. It is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and produced by Yash Raj Films.
