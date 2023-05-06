Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan's 'Zara Hatke Zara Bach Ke' to hit big screen on June 2

ANI
Mumbai, May 6
The official release date of actors Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's upcoming romantic comedy film is finally out.
Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced the news and wrote, "VICKY KAUSHAL - SARA ALI KHAN: 2 JUNE RELEASE... Producer Dinesh Vijan's #VickyKaushal - #SaraAliKhan starrer to release on 2 June 2023... Title will be announced on 16 May, #VickyKaushal's birthday... Directed by Laxman Utekar."
Here's the post:
View this post on Instagram
The film is all set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023.
Jio Studios announced their upcoming lineup of films and web series. The studio also shared a few glimpses of their upcoming projects including Vicky and Sara's films.
In the glimpse, the makers mentioned the film titled as 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'. Although an official announcement of the film's title is still awaited.
Makers will be officially announcing the title on the occasion of the 'Sanju' actor's birthday May 16.
Recently, a few pictures surfaced on social media from the sets of the film in which Sara could be seen donning a beautiful blue and red saree and sporting a mangalsutra and bangles. Vicky, on the other hand, could be seen riding a bike in his casual outfit.
After finishing the shoot, Sara penned a heartfelt note in which she expressed her gratitude to her team.
"Can't believe it's already over! Thank you @laxman.utekar sir for giving me Somya. Thank you for all the guidance, patience and support. Thank you for always being so understanding and always pushing me to do better and better," she wrote.
Sara also shared her experience working with Vicky."@vickykaushal09 every day with you on set has been a blast. From enjoying Punjabi songs and bonfires to early morning drives and copious cups of chai. Thank you for making this journey so memorable for me. You're one of the most humble, talented and gifted actors I've met, and I'm so privileged that I got to share screen space with you and learn so much from you," she added.
More details regarding the film are awaited.
