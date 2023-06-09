Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan's 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' collects Rs 37.4 cr in first week

Mumbai, June 9
Actors Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's latest release 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' has minted Rs 37.4 crore in its first week.
The movie, directed by Laxman Utekar saw a descent opening with Rs 5.49 crore, on its day 1 on June 2.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Instagram, "#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke closes Week 1 on an impressive note. Fri 5.49 cr, Sat 7.20 cr, Sun 9.90 cr, Mon 4.14 cr, Tue 3.87 cr, Wed 3.51 cr, Thu 3.24 cr. Total: a, 37.35 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice." According to Adarsh the film should dominate in Week 2, till Prabhas-starrer 'Adipurush' hits the big screen on June 16.
Here's the post:
View this post on Instagram
Adarsh said: "The weekend biz should again witness an upward trend, hopefully it should breach the 50 cr mark by Sunday night. The numbers of #ZHZB are sure to instil hope and confidence in makers of *mid-range films* to think theatrical, instead of opting for direct-to-digital route."
Starring Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal, the film revolves around Kapil and Somya, a happily married couple from Indore who live in a joint family and decide to get a divorce one fine day. Things don't go as planned as their family gets to know of it, and thus begins a comedy of errors.
