Vicky Kaushal says 'gudgudi ho rahi hai' as 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' releases in theatres

Helmed by Laxman Utekar, 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' marks Vicky and Sara's first on-screen collaboration

ANI

Mumbai, June 2

It's a special Friday for actor Vicky Kaushal as his film 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' hit theatres today.

Taking to Instagram, Vicky dropped a picture with his co-star Sara Ali Khan from the first day of the shoot.

In his caption, he wrote, "Shoot ka pehla din aur aaj release ka pehla din... same to same gudgudi ho rahi hai! Kappu aur Somya aaj se hue aapke. Pyaar dijiyega... sahparivaar! #ZaraHatkeZaraBachke IN CINEMAS NOW."

Here's the post:

Helmed by Laxman Utekar, 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' marks Vicky and Sara's first on-screen collaboration. The film is set in Indore and revolves around a middle-class couple.

Earlier Vicky described his excitement for the movie saying, "Working with Laxman sir and Maddock has been a delightful experience. I had a great time shooting for the film, especially with Sara, and hope the audiences enjoy the film as much as we did making it."

"I am grateful for the opportunity of getting to work with such a talented team. The film has a unique take on relationships, marriages, and I am excited for the audience to witness it", added Sara.

Director Laxman Utekar, who has earlier given hits like 'Luka Chupi' and 'Mimi', also shared his thoughts on the film. He said, "This movie is close to my heart. It is a story that will resonate with audiences across the country. It is a film that is a perfect family watch that promises to entertain you throughout."

Producer Dinesh Vijan shared, "I truly believe in Laxman's innate ability to understand emotions. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, with the right sentiment, will not only entertain but also resonate with the masses. Just like our films - Luka Chuppi and Mimi, this too will connect with audiences of all ages. It is a perfect entertainer that families can enjoy together."

'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' also stars Rakesh Bedi and Inaamulhaq.

