 Vicky Kaushal says his genuine regard for Indian Army translates into his performance : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Entertainment
  • Vicky Kaushal says his genuine regard for Indian Army translates into his performance

Vicky Kaushal says his genuine regard for Indian Army translates into his performance

The National Award-winner feels lucky to have lived Manekshaw's life through the film

Vicky Kaushal says his genuine regard for Indian Army translates into his performance

Vicky Kaushal has been lauded for his performance in 'Sam Bahadur'. File photo



IANS

New Delhi, December 1

Be it ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike', ‘Raazi', ‘Sardar Udham' or his latest release ‘Sam Bahadur', something happens to Vicky Kaushal as he ends up upping his own success game when he dons the uniform on screen.

The actor stuns every time he dons the uniform for a performance onscreen.

Vicky says: “I think it comes from a point where there is genuine regard for the Indian Army and also inherently I get kicked about playing a real hero. I find that great.”

“Whenever I get to interact with real army personnel, I am just speechless and inspired by them that whenever I get an opportunity to play them there is this subconscious sense of that isme jaan phookni hai… I can't take this lightly and out do myself.”

“That plays subconsciously so much that it shows in my work. We put in work and effort in all our films and that sense of responsibility just brings out something out of me.”

Asked if he agrees that there is something special about the uniform, the national crush says: “Of course.”

Vicky's latest release is ‘Sam Bahadur', a biographical war drama film based on the life of India's first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw.It is directed by Meghna Gulzar . Set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War, Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw led the Indian Army from the front leading to Bangladesh's liberation.

Take a look at the trailer:

Talking about playing Manekshaw in the film, Vicky agrees that there was something unique about his aura.

He said: “His aura was not limited to the uniform. It was not like when he would wear his uniform he would have this aura and otherwise he's not in that aura. He just had it and flamboyance spirit. His was the heart that would cut across a room full of people irrespective of whether he is in a uniform or not. To crack that … the spirit, the focus was on that a lot more than just his body language.”

Did he take back some learning from Manekshaw?

The 35-year-old star says: “What happens to me after the process of filming is that the body language takes time to leave...the way he sat, became my normal way of sitting, the way he stood up became my normal posture and that took time to come off because I was doing that for seven months…and literally shooting for 12 hours becoming that man… You just go home to sleep…. That takes time to go off.”

The National Award-winner feels lucky to have lived Manekshaw's life through the film.

“But apart from that I felt for the first time that in my personal life I would get into a situation and I would like ‘what would Sam sir do'. I feel blessed to try and live his life and understand his way to look at life because I can think like that,” added the actor.

#Indian Army #Vicky Kaushal


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Two cadets from Punjab bag top honours at NDA passing-out parade

2
Diaspora

Hardeep Singh Nijjar case: Justin Trudeau fishes in troubled waters, MEA hits back

3
Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional seeing son Abhishek Bachchan and grandson Agastya Nanda in one frame, ‘Rakt behta hai’

4
Trending

On Air India Amritsar to London flight, video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral

5
Punjab

Centre defends MHA's decision to extend BSF's jurisdiction in Punjab to 50 km

6
Chandigarh

No free parking for 2-wheelers in Chandigarh from today

7
Punjab

Punjab farmers reject Rs 11 sugarcane SAP hike hours after CM Bhagwant Mann calls it a 'shagun'

8
Haryana

Property to get costly in Faridabad

9
India

'Absolutely inhumane and unconscionable': Indian student beaten, forced into labour for months in US

10
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh witnesses season's first widespread snowfall

Don't Miss

View All
On Air India Amritsar to London flight , video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral
Trending

On Air India Amritsar to London flight, video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral

State witnesses season’s first widespread snowfall
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh witnesses season's first widespread snowfall

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest Nov day ever
Chandigarh

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest November day ever

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer
Chandigarh

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer

NASA to send Indian to space station, says ISRO’s Somanath
India

NASA to send Indian to International Space Station, says ISRO chief S Somanath

Tunnel rescue: ‘Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga’
India

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: 'Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga'

Haryana's whiz kid strikes jackpot, wins Rs 1 crore in ‘KBC 15'
Haryana

Haryana's whizkid wins Rs 1 crore at 'KBC 15'

Woman takes on shooters during attack on her son
Haryana

Bhiwani woman takes on shooters with broom during attack on her son

Top News

India proposes to host UN climate conference in 2028; launches Green Credit Initiative

India proposes to host UN climate conference in 2028; launches Green Credit Initiative

PM Modi calls for maintaining balance between mitigation and...

Centre defends MHA’s decision to extend BSF’s jurisdiction in Punjab to 50 km

Centre defends MHA's decision to extend BSF's jurisdiction in Punjab to 50 km

The decision amounts to creating a parallel jurisdiction, ta...

15 private schools in Bengaluru receive bomb threat, students evacuated from premises safely

48 schools in Bengaluru receive bomb threat; students, staff evacuated

No suspicious objects have been found yet, say police

No electricity at stadium in Raipur hosting India Vs Australia T20 today; bill of Rs 3.16 crore not paid

No electricity at stadium in Raipur hosting India vs Australia T20 today; bill of Rs 3.16 crore not paid

During today's games, a generator would be required to power...

Punjab sugarcane farmers reject state agreed price of sugarcane by Rs 11 per quintal

Punjab farmers reject Rs 11 sugarcane SAP hike hours after CM Bhagwant Mann calls it a 'shagun'

'In Punjab, Rs 11 is considered a 'shagun', so I am announci...


Cities

View All

Ex-Mayor to pay rent, power bill for his stay in Commissioner’s house

Amritsar: Ex-Mayor to pay rent, power bill for his stay in Commissioner's house

On Air India Amritsar to London flight, video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral

Amritsar: Migrant killed in freak accident in BRTS lane

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra to make India a developed nation: Minister

2 dozen Amritsar border bridges lack guardrails

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest Nov day ever

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest November day ever

Chandigarh: Five months on, Industrial Area bridge still under repairs

No free parking for 2-wheelers in Chandigarh from today

Rain spells chaos on roads in Mohali district

Chandigarh: GMSH-16 extension at Sarangpur proposed

Kejriwal to meet rat-hole miners from Delhi who saved 41 tunnel workers

Kejriwal to meet rat-hole miners from Delhi who saved 41 tunnel workers

Indefinite suspension from RS: Supreme Court adjourns hearing on AAP MP Raghav Chadha’s plea to December 8

Should Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal quit if arrested? AAP to seek public opinion

Delhi air quality near ‘severe’ again

Finish Okhla wastewater treatment plant by year-end: Atishi to officials

Minister conducts surprise inspection at PSPCL office

Punjab Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO conducts surprise inspection at PSPCL office in Jalandhar

Potato farmers wary of late blight as region sees dip in temperature

Gangster Jassa Happowal nabbed in Jalandhar

Kapurthala RCF comes up with novel retirement, promotion scheme

2 arrested with 200-gm heroin

Finally, work begins on Ldh-Bathinda highway

Finally, work begins on Ldh-Bathinda highway

Roof collapse tragedy: After 3 months, classes resume at Baddowal school

Police form SIT to probe links of gangsters killed in Ludhiana

Ludhiana feel winter chill with 12.6 mm rainfall

Dark Stretches: Missing street lights plague Focal Point areas, Ludhiana MC looks other way

Rain to prove beneficial for wheat crop, say agronomists

Rain to prove beneficial for wheat crop in Punjab, say agronomists

Suspected rabid dog-bite cases on the rise in Patiala

PRTC strike leaves commuters stranded during heavy rain

Charanjit Kaur accorded grand welcome at PSPCL

Industrialist donates Rs 1L to school on diamond jubilee