Vicky Kaushal says ‘kal dil toota, aaj shareer' as he shares workout video

Mumbai, November 20
Actor Vicky Kaushal on Monday gave fitness goals by dropping a video of himself doing leg workouts, and also shared how his heart was broken by India's defeat at the World Cup final match against Australia.
Taking to Instagram stories, Vicky shared a black and white reel video, wherein he can be seen in gym, and is in pain after leg exercises.
Though in pain, the actor still is seen smiling after the workout. He is wearing a T-shirt, boxers and a cap.
Vicky captioned the post as: “Kal dil toota aaj shareer... but all we got to do is # BadhteChalo! Leg Day.”
In an earlier post, he shared a picture of Indian cricket team and said: “Still the best team out there. The skill and character, grit and grace shown by #TeamIndia in this CWC has been phenomenal. Forever proud of you guys! INDIA... INDIA!!!”
Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky is gearing up for the upcoming biopic ‘Sam Bahadur', which is based on the legendary Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.
Featuring some stellar production and praiseworthy set design, VFX, acting, dialogue, and overall aesthetic to suit historical authenticity, ‘Sam Bahadur' stars Vicky, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles.
Produced by RSVP Movies, the movie is directed by Meghna Gulzar, and will hit theatres on December 1.
