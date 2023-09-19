IANS

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal says the Indian film industry is a representation of how beautiful India’s plurality is. He said: “Our film industry is a true representation of India’s beautiful diversity. Here you will see people from various backgrounds make a living through sheer talent.”

He added: “When we are on set, we are all one unit working towards the end goal — that is making a film. We are all very happy and proud. Our film industry is a microcosm of what India is and I’m just fortunate to be a part of it.”

Vicky’s next, The Great Indian Family, is a celebration of India’s unity in diversity.

