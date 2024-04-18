Vicky Kaushal shares childhood memory on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’

Mumbai, April 18
Kapil Sharma’s Netflix show, ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’, will feature Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal as upcoming guests. A teaser for the new episode was released by the streaming platform on Wednesday.
The promo gives a glimpse of what seems to be a hilarious episode. Sunil Grover’s character, dressed in a saree, attempts to flirt with Vicky in the trailer by calling him her husband. However, Vicky humorously stops it by saying, “My wife’s name also starts with alphabet ‘K’. So by that logic, you and I are siblings.”
Kapil also teases Sunny about his rumoured relationship with actress Sharvari Wagh. Before Sunny can respond, Vicky jokes, “He isn’t waiting for your response. The punchline has already been delivered.”
While discussing his elder brother’s music, Sunny takes a playful jab at Vicky, saying, “He doesn’t know how to sing, but he sings with a lot of passion.” Kapil interprets this as both a compliment and an insult.
The Kaushal brothers also share childhood memories, with Vicky mentioning how Sunny would sometimes end up in a gutter during walks with their father Sham Kaushal. Vicky also recalls their parents’ insistence on hosting dance performances for guests, a common practice in many middle-class households.
