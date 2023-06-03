Vicky Kaushal sports new hair cut, fan says 'sona munda'

ANI
Mumbai, June 3
Just after the release of his film 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', actor Vicky Kaushal headed to a salon for a haircut.
On Friday night, Vicky was clicked by Mumbai-based paps as he exit the salon. He is looking super cool in his new haircut.
Fans, in no time, flooded social media with his pictures.
"Sona Munda," a social media user complimented.
"Such a cool haircut," another one wrote.
Speaking of Vicky's work projects, he is currently being lauded for his performance in 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', which also stars Sara Ali Khan.
The film is helmed by Laxman Utekar.
In the coming months, Vicky will be seen in 'Sam Bahadur'. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, 'Sam Bahadur' is the story of India's war hero and first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.
The film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh in the lead roles.
