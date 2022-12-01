Vicky Kaushal-starrer ‘Sam Bahadur’ to release in December next year

Mumbai, December 1
The makers of Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Sam Bahadur' shared a sneak peek into the film by unveiling its teaser on Thursday. They also announced that the film will hit the screens on December 1, 2023.
Vicky took to Instagram to drop the teaser of the film. In the video, the actor is seen dressed in the Indian Army's uniform and walking amidst Army personnel, who make way for him. His face is not visible as his back is towards the camera.
Vicky wrote, "365 days to Goa…SamBahadur in cinemas 1.12.2023."
'Sam Bahadur' is based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, and his career in the Indian Army over four decades and multiple wars.
Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra as Sam Manekshaw's wife Silloo and Fatima Sana Shaikh as former prime minister Indira Gandhi.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: 48.48 per cent voter turnout till 3 pm; PM Modi calls for record polling
89 seats up for grabs, 788 candidates in fray
‘My aim was never to insult people, their relatives’: Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid apologises for his remarks on The Kashmir Files
Israeli filmmaker Lapid had stirred a massive controversy by...
DigiYatra face recognition system launched at 3 airports; Scindia says data stored in encrypted format
DigiYatra will provide seamless entry and embarkation proces...
Aaftab Poonawala undergoes narco analysis test for 2 hours at Delhi hospital; officials call it successful
A consent form with complete details of Poonawala and the te...
Punjabi singer-cop Kul Jeet Rajeana booked for promoting gun culture
His song 'Mahakaal' removed from YouTube after 19 hours