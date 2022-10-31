Vicky Kaushal takes fans to dubbing session of rom-com with Sara Ali Khan

ANI

Mumbai, October 31

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, on Monday, dropped a glimpse from the dubbing session of his upcoming untitled romantic comedy film with Sara Ali Khan.

Taking to Instagram, Vicky shared the picture in which he tagged actor Sara Ali Khan, director Laxman Utekar and production house Maddock films.

A screenshot of Vicky Kaushal's Instagram Stories.

Helmed by the 'Mimi' filmmaker Laxman Utekar the official release date of the film is still awaited.

Earlier this year, Sara Ali Khan unveiled the first look poster of the film in which she could be seen along with Vicky Kaushal.

The film marks Vicky and Sara's first on-screen collaboration.

Touted to be a romantic drama, the untitled film was mostly shot in Madhya Pradesh. The film will also feature veteran actor Rakesh Bedi in a pivotal role.

Meanwhile, Vicky was last seen in a biopic drama film 'Sardar Udham' which premiered exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

He will be also seen in Karan Johar's next comedy film 'Govinda Naam Mera' along with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the official release date of the film is still awaited.

Apart from that he also has director Meghna Gulzar's next period biopic film 'Sam Bahadur' alongside Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sanya Malhotra.

Sara, on the other hand, will be also seen in an upcoming thriller 'Gaslight' opposite Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh and in Karan Johar's next period film 'Ae Watan Mere Watan.'

#sara ali khan #vicky kaushal