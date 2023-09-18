Vicky Kaushal talks about what makes Indian film industry special

Mumbai, September 18
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal says the Indian film industry is a representation of how beautiful India's plurality is.
He said: “Our film industry is a true representation of India's beautiful diversity. Here you will see people from various backgrounds make a living in our industry through sheer talent and work ethic.”
The actor, who is lovingly called the national crush, is very proud of this diversity.
He said: “I'm very proud of this very diversity where when we are on set, we are all one unit working towards the end goal that is making a film/project we are all very happy and proud of. Our film industry is a microcosm of what India is and I'm just fortunate to be a part of it.”
Vicky's next is ‘The Great Indian Family'. The film is a celebration of India's unity in diversity and how the people of this country are bound by the bond of brotherhood and inclusivity.
Check out the trailer of the film:
Produced by Yash Raj Films, The Great Indian Family, directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, is set to release on September 22.
