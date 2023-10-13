Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to give his fans a sneak peek into his character in upcoming film Sam Bahadur

ANI

Actor Vicky Kaushal is all set to come up with his new film Sam Bahadur, where he will be seen portraying the role of India’s first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

Vicky took to Instagram to give his fans a sneak peek into his character in the film. He captioned the photo as: “To a well-lived life!” #SamBahadur.” The film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Vicky had earlier said, “I am fortunate to portray the role of a real-life hero and patriot, who is still remembered and loved for his contributions to our country. There is a lot to learn and take back as an actor. With the amount of hard work the whole team has put in, I am sure the audiences will be thrilled to watch Sam’s mesmerising journey.”

#Instagram #Vicky Kaushal