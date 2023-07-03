Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi celebrate wrap of 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam'

ANI
Mumbai, July 3
The shooting of actors Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri starrer upcoming romantic comedy film titled 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam' has been completed.
Taking to Instagram, Neha Dhupia shared a picture from the wrap-up celebration.
The frame features Vicky Kaushal, his brother Sunny Kaushal, Neha with her husband-actor Angad Bedi, Triptii Dimri and others.
Sharing the picture, she wrote, "It's a wrap !!!!!! See you at movies #meremehboobmeresanam." The hashtag of Neha indicated that the film title is 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam'.
As soon as the picture was uploaded, the actor's fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.
Sunny's rumoured girlfriend Sharvari wrote, "Missed y'all." Helmed by Anand Tiwari and produced by Karan Johar. The upcoming film which is reportedly a romantic comedy film will mark Ammy Virk's third project in Bollywood after movies 'Bhuj: The Pride of India', and '83'.On the other hand, this film will reunite Vicky and Anand after their 2018 rom-com drama 'Love Per Square Foot', which had Vicky in the lead alongside Angira Dhar and Ratna Pathak Shah.
Meanwhile, Neha was recently seen with an audio series 'Social Distancing' along with her husband Angad Bedi which was penned by Chetan Bhagat.
Vicky, on the other hand, will be seen in 'Sam Bahadur'. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, 'Sam Bahadur' is the story of India's war hero and first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.
The film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh in the lead roles.
Tripti previously appeared in Netflix's 'Bulbbul' (2020), which was produced by Karnesh under his banner. She recently appeared in 'Qala'.
Helmed by director Anvitaa Dutt, the film 'Qala' starred Swastika Mukherjee, Amit Sial, Neer Raao, Avinash Raj Sharma and Ashish Singh in the lead roles. The film was produced by Karnesh Ssharma under the banner of Clean Slate Filmz.
