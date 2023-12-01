Vicky Kaushal walks hand-in-hand with Katrina Kaif at ‘Sam Bahadur’ screening

Actor Vicky Kaushal’s thriller Sam Bahadur is slated to release in theatres today. Makers of the movie held a special screening in Mumbai on Wednesday night. What grabbed everyone’s eyeballs was Vicky’s entry with his wife, actress Katrina Kaif.
The actress, who is currently enjoying success with her recent release Tiger 3, was spotted twinning in black with her husband. Katrina looked stunning in a velvet black strapless dress as she walked hand-in-hand with Vicky. The Uri actor looked dapper in a black pantsuit.
Vicky’s mother Veena Kaushal, father Sham Kaushal and brother Sunny Kaushal also arrived for the screening.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab announces Rs 11 per quintal hike of sugarcane SAP, CM Mann calls it 'shagun'
Cane growers will get Rs 391 per quintal, says Bhagwant Mann
Congress edge in Chhattisgarh, Telangana; BJP ahead in Rajasthan; close call in MP, Mizoram: Exit polls
Polling draws to a close | Counting of votes on Dec 3
Farm fires down by 27% in Punjab, 37% in Haryana compared to last year: Environment ministry
The data showed Punjab had only four days in 2023 where fire...