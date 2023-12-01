Vicky Kaushal walks hand-in-hand with Katrina Kaif at ‘Sam Bahadur’ screening

ANI

Actor Vicky Kaushal’s thriller Sam Bahadur is slated to release in theatres today. Makers of the movie held a special screening in Mumbai on Wednesday night. What grabbed everyone’s eyeballs was Vicky’s entry with his wife, actress Katrina Kaif.

The actress, who is currently enjoying success with her recent release Tiger 3, was spotted twinning in black with her husband. Katrina looked stunning in a velvet black strapless dress as she walked hand-in-hand with Vicky. The Uri actor looked dapper in a black pantsuit.

Vicky’s mother Veena Kaushal, father Sham Kaushal and brother Sunny Kaushal also arrived for the screening.

#Katrina Kaif #Mumbai #Vicky Kaushal