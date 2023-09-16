Vicky Kaushal's biggest fear is dancing in socks

IANS

Mumbai, September 16

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, who is awaiting the release of his next film ‘The Great Indian Family', has revealed his biggest fear with regard to dancing.

Vicky is set to grace the television show ‘India's Best Dancer 3' along with his ‘The Great Indian Family' co-star Manushi Chhillar. The episode sees the contestants presenting praiseworthy performances to secure a spot in the top 6.

Contestant Aniket Chauhan's solo act leaves Vicky and Manushi in awe, as the contestant weaves the magic of love to the melodious tune of ‘Saawariya'.

Here's a glimpse from the episode:

Stunned by Aniket's fabulous act, Vicky Kaushal comments: "From the first beat to the last beat, you were a hero on this stage. The charm, the grace, the fun, the masti - it was all there in every beat. Dancing in socks is my biggest fear; I know I wouldn't be able to do it for even for 5 minutes. And when you incorporated it into your act, I genuinely wondered if you might fall - I couldn't tell if it was part of the act or if you were genuinely slipping.”

He added: “Your smile, Aniket, is simply enchanting. I didn't want your act to end, and I thoroughly enjoyed every moment. It felt like I was watching a young man deeply in love, in the best of spirits - just amazing.”

Manushi Chhillar, who was equally impressed, asked Aniket for an autograph, stating: "Aniket, I enjoyed watching the fluidity in your movements. It's not easy to make it all look so effortless, but you did it effortlessly. Moreover, the fact that you've reached so far in the competition is a testament to your talent.”

She further mentioned: “A good performance is one that makes the audience feel the emotions, and I felt those emotions. Your smile is absolutely charming. I strongly believe that you are destined to become a superstar and before everyone asks for your autograph, can you please give me one. I'm your fan.”

‘India's Best Dancer 3' airs Saturday and Sunday on Sony Entertainment Television.

