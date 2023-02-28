Vicky Kaushal's special wish for Govinda Naam Mera director Shashank Khaitan looks like this

ANI

Mumbai, February 28

As filmmaker Shashank Khaitan rang in his 41st birthday on Tuesday, Vicky Kaushal showered his love and shared warm wishes.

Taking to Instagram stories, Vicky dropped a picture of a birthday boy cutting cake dressed in a uber-cool outfit.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Happy 41* brother. Thank You for the best birthday party."

A screenshot of Vicky Kaushal's Instagram Stories.

Shashank Khaitan is an Indian film writer, director, former actor and recently turned producer, who is known for his work in Hindi cinema. He has directed films like 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' and 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania', which released in 2017.

Later, in 2019, he turned into a producer at Dharma Productions, his first production being 'Good Newwz'.

Vicky and Shashank worked in the recent release 'Govinda Naam Mera' written and directed by Shashank, whose film 'Mr Lele', on a similar theme, was shelved last year.

Coming back to Vicky, he is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film 'Sam Bahadur'.

Helmed by Meghna and produced by Ronnie Screwvala (RSVP), 'Sam Bahadur' is the story of India's war hero and first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw featuring Vicky in the titular role and is all set to hit the theatres on December 1, 2023.

The film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead roles.

He will also be seen in yet-to-be-titled film alongside Triptii Dimri. The Vicky-starrer is a co-production of Prime Video with Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective. It is touted to be an eclectic mix of drama, emotions and a dash of comedy.

#Govinda Naam Mera #Shashank Khaitan #vicky kaushal