Vicky talks about fitting into the ‘quintessential Bollywood hero’ tag

For the first time, Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal will be seen dancing and doing comedy in the upcoming film Govinda Naam Mera. He believes every actor wants to prove his or her self in a holistic manner.

Talking about fitting into the ‘quintessential Bollywood hero’ tag with all the song and dance in Govinda Naam Mera, Vicky says, “I think every actor out there, including myself, wants to prove his or her self as an actor in a holistic way and, of course, in a Bollywood set up. That’s what they say — it’s only after you do the song and dance, and comedies that you become a complete actor.”

“I always wanted to explore this and knew it was inside me, but I wanted to do it with the right script as well as the team. I am just happy that I got to do this with Shashank Khaitan in Govinda Naam Mera.” The film also stars Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. It will release on December 16 on Disney+ Hotstar. — IANS