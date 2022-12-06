Vicky talks about fitting into the ‘quintessential Bollywood hero’ tag

For the first time, Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal will be seen dancing and doing comedy in the upcoming film Govinda Naam Mera. He believes every actor wants to prove his or her self in a holistic manner.
Talking about fitting into the ‘quintessential Bollywood hero’ tag with all the song and dance in Govinda Naam Mera, Vicky says, “I think every actor out there, including myself, wants to prove his or her self as an actor in a holistic way and, of course, in a Bollywood set up. That’s what they say — it’s only after you do the song and dance, and comedies that you become a complete actor.”
“I always wanted to explore this and knew it was inside me, but I wanted to do it with the right script as well as the team. I am just happy that I got to do this with Shashank Khaitan in Govinda Naam Mera.” The film also stars Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. It will release on December 16 on Disney+ Hotstar. — IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
At meeting with 5 Central Asian NSAs, Ajit Doval urges cooperation in countering terror-financing
India offers to build transport networks in Central Asia; ta...
Gujarat Police arrested TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale from airport in Rajasthan, claims party; no information, say police
In a tweet, TMC national spokesperson Derek O'Brien details ...
Drone, 2.5kg heroin recovered near India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Tarn Taran; fourth incident in 4 days
At 8.56pm on Monday, the troops hear the sound of a drone fr...
Indian military equipment-making companies HAL and BEL improve their rankings in top 100 arms makers in world
US companies did $299 billion sales; China $109 billion; top...
Scientist who worked at Wuhan lab makes startling revelation, says covid was man-made virus
The Wuhan lab has been the centre of heated debates over the...