Vicky went three nights sleepless to shoot for 'Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja'

Mumbai, September 2
Film actor Vicky Kaushal went sleepless for three night straight to shoot for ‘Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja' from the upcoming release ‘The Great Indian Family' (TGIF).
Vicky said: “‘Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja' is my entry sequence in TGIF. A massive set was built that replicated a heartland town of India. The environment was infectious, there were countless dancers and crew who added to the vibe.”
“We have constantly shot for 3 whole nights! Yes, I was sleepless, we all were but we were loving the vibe!”
The song is growing on the charts as the big Janmashtami song of the year! Vicky says Yash Raj Films went all out to give massive scale to his entry sequence because he is playing a singing sensation from heartland India!
He said: “YRF really mounted Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja to showcase the popularity of Bhajan Kumar in his hometown. My character is a singing icon in his town and the people of this town adore him.”
Vicky added: “The scale of the song had to match the love that the people have for Bhajan Kumar. I had an amazing time shooting this song. I hope that people love this song too and it becomes the song to listen to this Janmashtami!”
The Great India Family is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language family comedy directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. It also stars Manushi Chhillar, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Sadiya Siddiqui, Alka Amin, Srishti Dixit, Bhuvan Arora, Ashutosh Ujjwal and Bharti Perwani.
