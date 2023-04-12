Video: Commuters surprised as they find Hema Malini travelling with them in Mumbai metro; later she takes an auto home

IANS
Mumbai, April 12
Ditching the luxury cars, veteran actress and politician decided to take a ride in the public transport in Mumbai.
Hema took to social media, where she shared a slew of pictures and videos in the Mumbai metro station and even obliged for pictures.
I must share with all of you my unique, wonderful experience.Drove 2 hours to reach Dahisar by car, so tiring! In the eve decided I would try the metro, and OMG! What a joy it was!True, we went thro tough times during the constr, but worth it! Clean, fast & ws in Juhu in 1/2 hr💕 pic.twitter.com/2OZPMtORCu— Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) April 11, 2023
View this post on Instagram
"I must share with all of you my unique, wonderful experience. Drove 2 hours to reach Dahisar by car, so tiring! In the eve decided I would try the metro, and OMG! What a joy it was!True, we went thro tough times during the constr, but worth it! Clean, fast & ws in Juhu in 1/2 hrY'.
#mumbailife #metro #metroride #mumbaimetro #travel#travelinmetro," she wrote.
After my metro experience, decided to go by auto from DN Nagar to Juhu & that too was fulfilled. Landed by auto at my house & the dazed security could not believe their eyes! All in all, a wonderful, pleasurable experience for me!— Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) April 11, 2023
In the metro with the public👇 pic.twitter.com/Whr7mOIRM8
She then talked about how she decided to take an auto home and said that her security could not believe their eyes.
This is the video I shot from inside the auto💕 Enjoyed myself thoroughly! pic.twitter.com/ZGWR52wAGQ— Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) April 11, 2023
"After my metro experience, decided to go by auto from DN Nagar to Juhu & that too was fulfilled. Landed by auto at my house & the dazed security could not believe their eyes! All in all, a wonderful, pleasurable experience for me! In the metro with the public."
