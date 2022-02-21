Video: From singing on streets to 5-star hotel, trending song 'Kacha Badam' singer Bhuban Badyakar is making waves

Chandigarh, February 21
Internet sensation Bhuban Badyakar doesn’t need any introduction. He, recently, performed his trending song Kacha Badam at a 5-star hotel in Kolkata.
Dressed in a blingy black jacket, a t-shirt and jeans, Badyakar left the audience chilling to his viral hit. As he sang Kacha Badam, the audience gathered lauded and cheered for the singer.
The song was originally created by Bhuban Badyakar from Bengal. He sang and sold peanuts (Kacha Badam) in exchange for old and broken items.
The video first went viral on social media, but it gained traction when two Bengali sang along with Badyakar, and released an official video, which has over 70 million views on YouTube.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Putin announces Ukraine military operation, explosions heard
Says the attack was needed to protect civilians in eastern U...
‘Stop your troops from attacking Ukraine’ and ‘give peace a chance’: UN chief urges Putin
Guterres addresses an emergency UN Security Council meeting ...
India calls for immediate de-escalation, refraining from further action that worsens Russia-Ukraine crisis
The 15-nation UN Security Council holds an emergency meeting...
Indian stocks follow spooked global markets as Ukraine crisis worsens; Sensex, Nifty tank over 2.5 per cent
All Sensex constituents are trading with hefty losses, with ...
Nawab Malik spends night in ED custody; MVA leaders to stage protest
Malik (62) was arrested on Wednesday after being questioned ...