Video: From singing on streets to 5-star hotel, trending song 'Kacha Badam' singer Bhuban Badyakar is making waves

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 21

Internet sensation Bhuban Badyakar doesn’t need any introduction. He, recently, performed his trending song Kacha Badam at a 5-star hotel in Kolkata.

Dressed in a blingy black jacket, a t-shirt and jeans, Badyakar left the audience chilling to his viral hit. As he sang Kacha Badam, the audience gathered lauded and cheered for the singer.

The song was originally created by Bhuban Badyakar from Bengal. He sang and sold peanuts (Kacha Badam) in exchange for old and broken items.

The video first went viral on social media, but it gained traction when two Bengali sang along with Badyakar, and released an official video, which has over 70 million views on YouTube.

