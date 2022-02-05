Video: Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad hides face with hair as actor holds her hand in public

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 5

Late on Friday night, actor Hrithik Roshan was clicked with rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad. The two was snapped while coming out of an eatery heading towards Hrithik’s car.

Saba was behind Hrithik and the actor walked her out holding her hand. As she ccame out, she hid her face with her long hair in order not to be clicked and avoid paparazzi.

As per India Today, the actors met ‘each other through a common friend, who is into Indie music'. The two were seen in the 2011 romantic comedy ‘Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge’.

Meanwhile, Saba Azad neither confirmed nor denied her relationship with Hrithik. When contacted by ETimes, Saba said she would call them back. She told them, “Sorry, I am in the middle of something. I’ll call you back."

Hrithik was previously married to Sussanne Khan. They have two kids together. Sussanne is reportedly dating Arslan Goni.