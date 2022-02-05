Video: Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad hides face with hair as actor holds her hand in public

Chandigarh, February 5
Late on Friday night, actor Hrithik Roshan was clicked with rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad. The two was snapped while coming out of an eatery heading towards Hrithik’s car.
Saba was behind Hrithik and the actor walked her out holding her hand. As she ccame out, she hid her face with her long hair in order not to be clicked and avoid paparazzi.
View this post on Instagram
As per India Today, the actors met ‘each other through a common friend, who is into Indie music'. The two were seen in the 2011 romantic comedy ‘Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge’.
Meanwhile, Saba Azad neither confirmed nor denied her relationship with Hrithik. When contacted by ETimes, Saba said she would call them back. She told them, “Sorry, I am in the middle of something. I’ll call you back."
Hrithik was previously married to Sussanne Khan. They have two kids together. Sussanne is reportedly dating Arslan Goni.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Delimitation Commission proposes major changes in Jammu and Kashmir constituencies
Baramulla gets two new constituencies - Kunzer and Tangmarg ...
Earthquake of 5.7 magnitude hits Jammu and Kashmir
Minaret of famous Kashmir shrine tilted by jolt
Would have been surprised had it been the other way around: Manish Tiwari on absence from Punjab Congress star list
Former president Pranab Mukherjee’s son Abhijit terms the de...
Lata Mangeshkar not doing well, put back on ventilator: Doctor
The 92-year-old singer tested positive for Covid with mild s...
PM Modi arrives in Hyderabad, CM not present at airport
Modi lands at Hyderabad on Saturday afternoon to dedicate to...