Video: Jaya Bachchan gets angry at paps clicking her inside car as she leaves for her daughter Shweta's birthday bash, trolls ask 'why always in foul mood’

Chandigarh, March 22
Actress-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan was recently papped in her car. She was reputedly leaving for her daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda's birthday bash.
As always, Jaya Bachchan didn't want to be clicked. She with her hand gesture asked the paps “why they were clicking her”.
In a video shared Viral Bhayani an Instagram account, a visibly not very amused Jaya Bachchan can be seen asking them not to click her while she was inside the car.
In ivory white kurta-pyjama, the senior actress looked elegant sitting with a friend. ]
View this post on Instagram
Below are a few reactions:
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Punjab to regularise services of 35,000 Group C and D employees, CM Bhagwant Mann announces 'historic decision'
The chief minister’s fresh announcement came days after Mann...
In its interim budget, Punjab govt focuses on education, agriculture, social security, health
Presents its Vote on Account budget of Rs 37,120. 23 crore
Bhagwant Mann announces holiday in Punjab on Bhagat Singh's martyrdom day on March 23
Discussion on Governor’s address postponed till next session
Navjot Sidhu takes potshots at Arvind Kejriwal for AAP's Punjab Rajya Sabha picks
Says that barring cricketer Harbhajan Singh the rest are bet...
Petrol, diesel price up 80 paise a litre; Rs 50 hike in LPG rates
A 5-kg LPG cylinder will cost Rs 349 while 10-kg composite b...