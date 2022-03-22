Video: Jaya Bachchan gets angry at paps clicking her inside car as she leaves for her daughter Shweta's birthday bash, trolls ask 'why always in foul mood’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 22

Actress-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan was recently papped in her car. She was reputedly leaving for her daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda's birthday bash.

As always, Jaya Bachchan didn't want to be clicked. She with her hand gesture asked the paps “why they were clicking her”.

In a video shared Viral Bhayani an Instagram account, a visibly not very amused Jaya Bachchan can be seen asking them not to click her while she was inside the car.

In ivory white kurta-pyjama, the senior actress looked elegant sitting with a friend. ]

