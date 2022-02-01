Video: Karan Kundrra visits Tejasswi Prakash a day after Big Boss win; father says ‘marriage soon if...’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 1

‘TejRan’ is what they are called. Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash romance became one of the biggest highlights of Big Boss season 15.

Thought they claimed that their feelings were genuine and spoke about their feeling and materialising things in real life beyond the show, the two drew criticism with viewers alleging that it was on-screen relationship all for publicity.

However, it all goes well, the couple may be considering marriage soon.

‘TejRan’ families have already appeared on the show and approved of the match. When Karan’s parents were spotted leaving the sets of Bigg Boss 15 on Sunday night, one of the photographers asked them a question about Karan’s journey in the house and how happy they are to see him here.

In the end, he was asked about Tejasswi and Karan’s wedding plans. “You have welcomed Tejasswi to your family in front of everyone now, when will they get married?" To which, Karan’s father replied, “If all goes like this, they will plan to get Karan and Tejasswi married soon."

Karan visited Tejasswi’s at her residence a day after her win.

He also shared a series of videos on her Instagram stories.

In one of the videos, Karan said, “Whatsup people. How’s everything? I’ve finally come out of my cocoon and guess where I’m headed. You’ll know soon." As Karan stepped out of his car, Tejasswi was seen waiting for him on the balcony of her home. Karan added the song Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh from Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai as the background music.

Karan and Tejasswi, who began as good friends on Bigg Boss 15, fell in love with time on the reality show.