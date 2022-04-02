Video of Jim Carrey forcibly kissing Alicia resurfaces after his comment on Will Smith. Is actor-comedian’s retirement announcement anything to do with it?

A still from video.

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 2

Hollywood star Jim Carrey has announced that he's retiring from acting.

The announcement of his retirement came after Jim made headlines as he weighed in on Will Smith and Chris Rock's awkward confrontation at the Oscars. "I was sickened by the standing ovation (when Will later took home the award for Best Actor)," he told host Gayle King during an interview with 'CBS Mornings' on March 29.

"I felt like Hollywood is just spineless en masse. It really felt like, 'Oh, this is a really clear indication that we're not the cool club anymore.'" Carrey also said that if he'd been in Chris' position, he'd do the same as Chris as he didn't "want the hassle" that came with filing a police report.

However, the 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind' star noted that he'd like to sue Will.

"I'd have announced this morning that I was suing Will for $200 million because that video is going to be there forever," he explained, "It's going to be ubiquitous. You know, that insult is going to last a very long time." Jim then shared that he believed the moment "didn't escalate."

He elaborated, "It came out of nowhere because Will has something going on inside him that's frustrating, and I wish him the best. I really do." The 'Yes Man' actor then highlighted that he doesn't have anything against Will "but that was not a good moment."

Amid all this, a video of the actor-comedian forcibly kissing actress Alicia Silverstone on stage at an award ceremony in 1997 resurfaced. "After seeing...clip of Carrey assaulting Silverstone, it was best if he had kept his mouth shut," a user tweeted.

The actor gave his acceptance speech, Silverstone was seen standing awkwardly behind him. Carrey had later said sorry to her backstage when he realized that the actress was embarrassed . Several netizens trolled the 60-year-old saying he did not have the right to comment on Will Smith’s viral 'slap moment.'

