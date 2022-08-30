From one Sara to another: Video of Shubman Gill on dinner date with Sara Ali Khan sparks dating rumours; fans react over his earlier 'link-up' with Sara Tendulkar

Chandigarh, August 30
Ever since a fan dropped a video of actor Sara Ali Khan having dinner with cricketer Shubman Gill at a Mumbai restaurant, the Internet went into frenzy.
The duo set the tongues wagging with speculation of the two dating and soon, the video went viral.
The video shared by TikToker Uzma Merchant showed Sara and Shubman at Bastian, Mumbai, placing an order with a waiter standing next to their table.
However, it was earlier reported that Gill was dating Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar. They recently unfollowed each other on social media, hinting at their ‘break-up’.
Meanwhile, the new pair in town left Bollywood and cricket fans amazed.
Puzzled by the video, fans asked "Kya chakar hai (What is happening)." A user wrote, "From Daughter of a Cricketer (Sara Tendulkar) to Grand daughter of a Cricketer (Sara Ali Khan) #Shubmangill Came a long way."
Another user trolled Gill as he wrote, "Shubman Gill moved from dating Sara Tendulkar to Sara Ali Khan!! Man. Someone pls tell him that it's "Saare jahan se accha" and not "Sara Jahan se acchi!!"
