From one Sara to another: Video of Shubman Gill on dinner date with Sara Ali Khan sparks dating rumours; fans react over his earlier 'link-up' with Sara Tendulkar

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 30

Ever since a fan dropped a video of actor Sara Ali Khan having dinner with cricketer Shubman Gill at a Mumbai restaurant, the Internet went into frenzy.

The duo set the tongues wagging with speculation of the two dating and soon, the video went viral.

The video shared by TikToker Uzma Merchant showed Sara and Shubman at Bastian, Mumbai, placing an order with a waiter standing next to their table.

However, it was earlier reported that Gill was dating Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar. They recently unfollowed each other on social media, hinting at their ‘break-up’.

Meanwhile, the new pair in town left Bollywood and cricket fans amazed.

Shubman gill dating sara ali khan after dating sara tendulkar be like pic.twitter.com/1iJzz6gjFg — rozgar_CA (@Memeswalaladka) August 29, 2022

Shubman gill date sara ali khan ko kar eha tha aur hum kisi aur hi sara ko lapet rhe the🥲#Shubmangill #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/oEAAXqXgOz — Arun (@ArunTuThikHoGya) August 29, 2022

Wo Sara Nhi Toh Yeh Sara Hi Sahi 🌚🌝😸😁😏😌🤞🤞.

.@ShubmanGill @SaraAliKhan https://t.co/jhP1315aXZ — VK RITOJ DUTTA (@VkRitoj) August 29, 2022

Sara Tendulkar after seeing Shubham Gill and#SaraAliKhan together pic.twitter.com/2aV6iF43pg — Abhishek (@Ingenuity402) August 30, 2022

Puzzled by the video, fans asked "Kya chakar hai (What is happening)." A user wrote, "From Daughter of a Cricketer (Sara Tendulkar) to Grand daughter of a Cricketer (Sara Ali Khan) #Shubmangill Came a long way."

From Daughter of a Cricketer (Sara Tendulkar) to Grand daughter of a Cricketer (Sara Ali Khan) #Shubmangill Came a long way..😍😍🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/bQJdLLIpkM — ᏞᏌᏟᏆFᎬᎡ🔥 (@FANwallagaurav) August 29, 2022

Another user trolled Gill as he wrote, "Shubman Gill moved from dating Sara Tendulkar to Sara Ali Khan!! Man. Someone pls tell him that it's "Saare jahan se accha" and not "Sara Jahan se acchi!!"

