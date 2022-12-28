Video of Sheezan Khan accompanying man carrying Tunisha Sharma to hospital goes viral

ANI

Mumbai, December 28

CCTV footage of actor Sheezan Khan went viral on social media in which he could be seen accompanying a man and a woman carrying Tunisha Sharma to the hospital.

They are apparently his 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul' crew members. Allegedly, the video is from the day Tunisha died.

Tunisha was found dead on the sets of her ongoing TV show ‘Alibaba - Dastaan-e-Kabul’ on December 24. A day later, her ex-boyfriend and co-star from the show, Sheezan Khan was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide.

The deceased actor's mother had claimed that Sheezan was cheating on Tunisha. On the basis of her statement, an FIR was registered and the actor was arrested.

On Tuesday, Waliv Police said Khan repeatedly keeps changing his statements and has not yet given any clear reason why he broke up with Tunisha.

According to the police, Sheezan broke down during interrogation.

"When the woman police officer of Waliv police station interrogated Sheezan, he started crying. For two consecutive days, he kept on narrating different theories for breaking up with Tunisha," an official said.

According to the woman officer, the actor did not open up and it was difficult to guess his emotions by looking at his body language till Tuesday.

No suicide note was recovered at the spot by police.

On Tuesday, fans, family, and members of the television and film industry bid a teary farewell to 20-year-old Tunisha at the Mira Road crematorium ground here.

