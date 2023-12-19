Video: Scary moment for TV actress Chhavi Mittal as her hair catches fire

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 19

Actress Chhavi Mittal recently talked about an incident where her hair caught fire while she was filming.

She posted a video of the incident on Instagram, calling it the "scariest" thing that has ever happened to her.

She stated in the article that mishaps happen on set, but she also stressed how scared she was when her hair caught fire.

Chhavi expressed her heartfelt gratitude towards Karan Grover for saving her life by extinguishing the fire with his bare hands. The actress gave a first-hand account of the unexpected and terrifying encounter in a Vlog that she also published when it happened.

Chhavi’s fans and well-wishers were concerned for her as they posted comments like, “Thank God you are safe, Hope you’re OK”. Another user wrote, “Be very careful, this year seems to be red zone for you...but at least it's going to end soon.”

