Video: Taimur Ali Khan looks clueless as children horde to click photos; Saif Ali asks them to step aside and shuts the car door, gets brutally trolled

Chandigarh, March 7

Several pictures and videos of actor-couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan along with their elder son Taimur Ali Khan, have surfaced online and gone viral.

On Sunday, the couple was out with Taimur and headed for a cafe in Mumbai.

After they stepped out of the cafe, a crowd waiting outside asked for pictures. Kareena, before getting inside the car, smiled for several photos with the kids.

Saif Ali Khan, who sat in the front seat of the vehicle with Taimur, also posed for pictures.

Taimur, however, looked confused as he looked at the crowd. The children wanted to click more photos, Saif asked them to step aside and shut the door. And was trolled by fans for this.

A fan wrote: "Fans se aap ho saif bhai...fan aapse nhi....#treatfanswell#", another wrote: "Kyu bezzati krwate hai log unko bhikhario ki tarah treat krte hai". One wrote: "Poor kids, How excited they were ❤️❤️and how Saif were asking them to keep aside. 😢😢Public need to understand don’t get crazy. These celebrities are just humans like us not god."

Kareena’s pictures and videos with Taimur have always made it to the headlines for good or bad reasons.

Kareena and Saif have another son, Jehangir Ali Khan. Saif and Kareena tied the knot in 2012. Four years later, in 2016, the two were blessed with their first son Taimur.

