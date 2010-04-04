Vidisha Srivastava recently entered &TV's cult comedy show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai. She talks about it & more

What was your first reaction when you were selected for the role?

Anita Bhabi is an iconic character, who enjoys massive popularity and fan-following. I feel elated and honoured to have bagged this opportunity. I had never imagined that I would be a part of such a show one day.

Have you been following the show?

My family is an ardent fan of the show and they watch it regularly. So, when I was approached for Anita Bhabi’s role, my entire family got super-excited. None of us had imagined that an opportunity to essay such a role would come my way one day. Even during the auditions, my family was eager to know how it went and if I got selected.

What are the similarities between you and Anita Bhabi?

Anita Bhabi is a contemporary woman. Her personality is quite strong and stands out. She has a mind of her own and is quite bold. She stands up for what she believes in and never gets bogged down easily. These are some of the similarities I share with my characters.

Who is your favourite character other than Anita Bhabi?

While each character is quite entertaining and has its unique traits, Vibuti Narayan Mishra is my favourite. The character is played by my favourite actor – the very talented and accomplished actor, Aasif Sheikh ji. Secondly, the role offers variety.

What was your first day on the sets like?

I was a bit nervous on my first day, but everyone made me feel comfortable, especially Rohitashv ji, with whom I shot the very first scene. He is not just an amazing co-star, but an extremely humble person.

What is the energy like on the sets?

We keep cracking jokes and pulling each other’s leg, which helps us stay happy and energetic. It is fun to be surrounded by such happy and fun-loving people.

How easy or difficult it has been to adapt to comedy?

I like to explore new genres, especially comedy. I have been part of the fantasy, mythological, historical and romantic dramas. But this time, I was mentally prepared to explore a comedy genre, which pushed me to get out of my comfort zone.