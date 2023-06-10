Vidya Balan credits Pradeep Sarkar for 'believing in her even when she didn't'

ANI

ANI

Mumbai, June 10

Bollywood actor Vidya Balan who completed 18 years in the Bollywood film industry on Saturday paid tribute to late director, Pradeep Sarkar, who she credited for her first movie, 'Parineeta'.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Vidya posted a video and wrote, "Until I can say it to you in person again, Thank you, Dada, for Parineeta and for believing in me even when I didn't. 18 years to Parineeta today."

The video showcased glimpses from the sets of the movie.

Here's the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya)

Several members of the film fraternity poured in love in the comments section.

Actor Sayani Gupta wrote, "You beauty! Everything about this film is so charming and heartwarming! Dada ." Actor Aditi Rao Hydari commented, "Love."

A fan wrote, "It's not a movie it's a feeling." Vidya Balan, since making her big Bollywood debut in 2005, till now she has delivered some outstanding performances in her career.The Government of India honoured her with the prestigious Padma Shri award in 2014 for her contributions to the film industry.

She aspired to be an actor since she was a child, and she had her first acting role in the sitcom Hum Paanch in 1995. She made her cinematic debut in the Bengali film Bhalo Theko in 2003.

Vidya went on to make a name for herself as a strong female lead in a few consecutive hit movies, that includes films like Paa (2009), Ishqiya (2010), No One Killed Jessica and Kahaani (2012), and The Dirty Picture (2011).

She will soon be seen in 'Neeyat' and another untitled movie directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta. ()

#Pradeep Sarkar #vidya balan