Vidya Balan shares 'Farebi', 'a track that will leave you questioning sabki Neeyat'

A poster of track 'Farebi'. ANI



Mumbai, July 3

Makers of the upcoming mystery thriller 'Neeyat' unveiled the first track of the film 'Farebi'.

Taking to Instagram, actor Vidya Balan shared a post which she captioned, "A track that will leave you questioning sabki Neeyat! #Farebi Song Out Now. #Neeyat releases only in theatres on 7th July." 

Sung by Lothika Jha, the song is composed by Mikey McCleary and penned by Kausar Munir.

Helmed by Anu Menon, 'Neeyat' stars Vidya Balan, Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Neeraj Kabi, Shahana Goswami, Amrita Puri, Dipannita Sharma, Niki Walia, Shashank Arora, Prajakta Koli and Danesh Razvi.

Set in the breathtakingly beautiful highlands of Scotland, the engaging trailer takes the viewer into the glamourous world of billionaire Ashish Kapoor (Ram Kapoor) and his close circle of family and friends, where everyone is tangled in their own web of secrets. When Ashish Kapoor ends up being murdered at his own party, it is up to detective Mira Rao (Vidya Balan) to uncover the hidden motives and mysteries in this classic whodunnit.

Speaking about her experience of working on 'Neeyat', Vidya earlier said, "In Neeyat, Detective Mira Rao is not your everyday, classic detective which is what made it great fun for me. Also, not only did I get a chance to sink my teeth into an unusual and quirky character but I also got to work with a powerful set of co-actors. This film is my second outing with Anu after Shakuntala Devi and my fourth collaboration with Vikram, Abundantia Entertainment and Prime Video and I can only say that I have had the most amazing time working with them to make this film. Last but not the least, I'm supremely delighted to be back in theatres with the release of Neeyat and am waiting with bated breath for audience reactions."

'Neeyat' marks Vidya's return to theatres after her successful digital stint with 'Shakuntala Devi', 'Sherni' and 'Jalsa'. 'Neeyat' will be out in theatres on July 7.

