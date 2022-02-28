Vidya Balan's 'Jalsa' heads to OTT for world premiere

Mumbai, February 28
Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah-starrer drama thriller 'Jalsa' is set to have its world premiere on OTT. The film has been directed by Suresh Triveni and is his second collaboration with Vidya Balan after the much-acclaimed 'Tumhari Sulu'.
The film, which is set to arrive directly on Prime Video on March 18, features an ensemble cast of Manav Kaul, Rohini Hattangadi, Iqbal Khan, Vidhatri Bandi, Shrikant Mohan Yadav, Shafeen Patel and Surya Kasibhatla.
Vidya is excited about the release:
View this post on Instagram
The film has been jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar (T-Series), Vikram Malhotra & Shikhaa Sharma (Abundantia Entertainment) and Suresh Triveni.
Commenting on the date announcement, Bhushan Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director - T-Series, who has earlier collaborated with Prime Video for films such as 'Airlift', 'Sherni' and 'Chhorii', said, "'Jalsa' is one of the most gripping and entertaining films that we've been a part of at T-series and I am thrilled that it is with one of our most trusted partners, Abundantia Entertainment."
"We have had an extremely successful collaboration in the past with films like 'Airlift', 'Sherni' and 'Chhorii' and I look forward to recreating the same magic with ‘Jalsa’. I am excited for the film to premiere on Amazon Prime Video as it will allow the film to get a truly global audience as it rightfully deserves", he further said.
Manish Menghani, head, content licensing, Amazon Prime Video added saying that the film boasts of a story that makes it stand apart, "In a fine blend of drama and thrill, ‘Jalsa’ offers a truly differentiated story, made better by performances from a brilliant cast."
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Ceasefire talks begin between Kyiv and Moscow as Russian forces seize two cities in Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine talks begin at Belarus border four days after...
PM chairs meet on Ukraine; 4 ministers to travel to Ukraine neighbourhood to lead evacuation
The rescue is under way with operation Ganga making progress
Indian economy grows by 5.4 per cent in October-December
China’s economy grew by 4 per cent in same period
India abstains from UNSC procedural vote to call for General Assembly session on Ukraine
The resolution was adopted with 11 votes in favour, paving t...