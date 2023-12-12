Vidyut Jammawal's nude pictures inspire Vir Das to visit Jim Corbett, but there's a funny catch here

Mumbai, December 12
After Vidyut Jammwal's naked pictures from the Himalayan retreat went viral on social media, comedian Vir Das made a funny comment about it while the action star gave back a hilarious response.
Vir took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote: “Man can't wait to go back to Corbett. If it's a clear day, and your group is quiet, you can see tigers, deers, numerous exotic birds and Vidyut Jamwal.”
Man can’t wait to go back to Corbett. If it’s a clear day, and your group is quiet, you can see tigers, deers, numerous exotic birds and Vidyut Jamwal.— Vir Das (@thevirdas) December 11, 2023
To which, Vidyut shared a picture balancing on a tree trunk. He circled around the trunk and made a smiley face.
Vidyut captioned the image: “Hahahahaha I love this post @virdas.”
Hahahahaah 😂I love this Post @thevirdas https://t.co/IuPi5n4QDr pic.twitter.com/3QTjQnvzs4— Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) December 12, 2023
On the occasion of his birthday on December 10, Vidyut had treated fans with his thirst trap pictures from a Himalayan retreat. The actor stripped down to his birthday suit giving a glimpse of his well chiseled body.
He also announced the release of his next ‘Crakk', which stars Nora Fatehi, Arjun Rampal and Amy Jackson.
The film is slated to release on February 23.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Government to move amendment to bring CEC, ECs on par with Supreme Court judges
The proposed official amendment will restore CEC, EC salary ...
Rajasthan CM announcement LIVE updates: BJP observers led by Rajnath Singh arrive in Jaipur; suspense over CM to end soon
All elected MLAs have been asked to attend the meeting
Explainer: BJP and the art of springing a surprise
Saffron choices have all been about signalling, identity pol...
Himachal Pradesh: Rajesh Dharmani, Yadvinder Goma to join Sukhu Cabinet today, one berth still vacant
Oath of Ministers to take place at 5 pm today
23 soldiers killed as militants ram explosive-laden truck into forces' checkpost in Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province
The attack was followed by another suicide attack, leading t...