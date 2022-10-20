 Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal, Jacqueline Fernandez to star in extreme sports action film 'Crakk' : The Tribune India

Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal, Jacqueline Fernandez to star in extreme sports action film 'Crakk'

The movie has commenced shooting in Poland and is scheduled to release in 2023

Vidyut Jammwal holding the clap board of 'Crackk'. Instagram/mevidyutjammwal



Mumbai, October 20

Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal and Jacqueline Fernandez will be starring in extreme sports action movie 'Crakk'. Directed by Aditya Datt, the film is scheduled to hit the screens in 2023.

Presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Action Hero Films & PZ Pictures, 'Crakk' will be jointly produced by Vidyut, Parag Sanghvi, and Action Hero Films.

Actor-producer Vidyut said: "Looking at the current scenario and the way the audiences have changed, I have realised that everyone puts limits on everything they do, and it spreads in work, and the environment." "This changing scenario has confirmed that there are no limits but only plateaus and we must not stay there. We must go beyond them. Hence, a movie on extreme sports from India." Director Aditya Datt added: "After the success of 'Table No 21' back in 2012, I was told it was way ahead of its time, as it was a thriller that revolved around live-streamed games. I guess they were talking about today when time has indeed changed." He added that 'Crakk' is a script that he has been working from the last 4 years, "to up the game and challenge oneself, by narrating a story that has sports, gaming, action, drama and thrill." 'Crakk' is the journey of a man from the slums of Mumbai to the world of extreme underground sports.

Arjun Rampal said: "Here I am in 'Crakk' which just offers all of the above and a lot more. Vidyut is just a phenomenal athlete and I learn something from him every day. His dedication to perfect action sequences is truly commendable." Jacqueline shared that she was thoroughly impressed by the script narration of 'Crakk' and immediately decided to be a part of such a unique story.

"I'm really looking forward to working with Vidyut and the rest of the team." Aditya Chowksey, Distribution Head, Reliance Entertainment, said: "As India's first-ever extreme sports action film, 'Crakk' is a project we all are super excited about. And with Vidyut, an action icon, we are positive that the moviegoers in India are set for a thrilling ride!" Producer Parag Sanghvi said: "Getting on this journey of offering a story that needs to be told is superbly fulfilling, that too with my close friends." 'Crakk' is presented by Reliance Entertainment and Produced by Action Hero Films & PZ Pictures, produced by Vidyut Jammwal, Parag Sanghvi, and Action Hero Films & Team, co-produced by Adi Sharmaa and Aditya Chowksey, written by Aditya Datt, Sarim Momim, Rehan Khan with the additional screenplay - dialogue by Mohendar Pratap Singh, directed by Aditya Datt and starring Vidyut Jammwal.

IANS

