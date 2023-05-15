Vidyut Jammwal explains why patriotic films are loved universally

Bollywood action star and film producer Vidyut Jammwal, whose latest release IB 71 has hit the screens, spoke about why patriotic films give a tough competition to genres such as action, romance and comedy.
Vidyut said: “It has emotions. Everyone has different tastes, but when it comes to the love for the country it’s the same for all. I have arguments with my close friends whether they believe they are more patriotic than me or I am more patriotic than them. So this is an emotion which is universal. That’s the only reason it works.”
Directed by the National-Award winning filmmaker Sankalp Reddy, IB 71 tells the story of the Ganga hijack of 1971, which helped India gain a strategic advantage over Pakistan. The film is directed by National Award winner Sankalp Reddy. The story is by Aditya Shastri and the screenplay by Storyhouse Films LLP.
