Vidyut Jammwal leaves little to imagination as he posts pictures in birthday suit

Mumbai, December 10
Action star Vidyut Jammwal, who turned a year older on Sunday, left little to imagination as posted pictures from the jungle in his birthday suit.
He also announced that his upcoming film ‘Crakk - Jeethegaa Toh Jiyegaa!’ is all set to release on February 23.
Vidyut took to Instagram to share his unique annual ritual that has become a part of his life for over 14 years. He shared images on his social media giving us a glimpse into his life in the mountains.
In one image he is seen sitting by the river flaunting his well-chiseled body. In the other image, he is seen meditating in the cold river. The third photograph he is seen cooking.
My retreat to the Himalayan ranges - “the abode of the divine” started 14 years ago. Before I realised, it became an integral part of my life to spend 7-10 days alone- every year. pic.twitter.com/HRQTYtjk6y— Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) December 10, 2023
He shared a note stating: “My retreat to the Himalayan ranges - ‘the abode of the divine’ started 14 years ago. Before I realised, it became an integral part of my life to spend 7-10 days alone every year.
“Coming into the wilderness from a life of luxury and adulation, I enjoy finding my solitude and realising the importance of knowing ‘Who I am Not’ which is the first step of knowing ‘WHO AM I’ as well as fending for myself in the quiet luxuries provided by nature.
“I am most comfortable outside my comfort zone and I tune into the natural frequency of nature, and I imagine myself as the satellite dish antenna- receiving & emitting vibrations of happiness and love.”
“It is here that I create the energy I want to surround myself with and come back home, ready to experience a new chapter in my life - Reborn,” he wrote.
He then went on to talk about his upcoming film, which also stars Nora Fatehi and Arjun Rampal.
“I’m now ready and excited for my next chapter - CRAKK releasing in theatres on Feb 23rd, 2024.”
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
From village panch to top man: Tribal leader Vishnu Deo Sai is Chhattisgarh’s 4th chief minister
Chhattisgarh state BJP chief Arun Sao and Kawardha MLA likel...
INDIA bloc to meet on December 19 in Delhi, to work on ‘Main Nahin, Hum’ motto to take on Modi
Meeting is being held in the backdrop of the Congress’ poor ...
BSP chief Mayawati names nephew Akash Anand as her political successor
Mayawati makes the announcement at party meet in Lucknow
Rs 300 crore and counting: Cash haul in Odisha Income Tax raids becomes highest-ever such recovery as searches enter day 5
Premises of Congress’ Rajya Sabha MP from Jharkhand, Dhiraj ...
Who is Vishnu Deo Sai, BJP's tribal face whom Amit Shah promised to make a 'big man'
Sai has headed BJP's Chhattisgarh unit three times, displayi...