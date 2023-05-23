Vidyut Jammwal on bouts of self-doubt

IANS

Vidyut Jammwal has carved a niche for himself by performing death-defying stunts in films. However, he admits that he doubts himself sometimes. “But it is never a hindrance. Every time I start something, it starts with self-doubt, and then I still go ahead and attempt it,” he says.

He adds, “My first thought is that I need to invest some time in it. It starts with self-doubt, but the moment you surpass it, it becomes easy.”

Talking about when he felt he’d made it, he says, “It’s an ever-growing process. I think I am still supposed to find Vidyut Jammwal because there’s a lot of work going on to find the perfect being. So, I feel I am very far away from it yet very close.”

Now that he is a producer too, he believes that one needs to be very responsible when taking on both roles. Vidyut says, “When both things are in your hands, I promise you the whole responsibility is on you. At that point, you just figure out what you need to do and who you want to work with.”