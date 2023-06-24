Vidyut Jammwal's 'IB 71' to come out on Disney+ Hotstar in July

Mumbai, June 24
Actor Vidyut Jammwal's espionage thriller "IB 71" will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, the OTT platform announced on Saturday.
The movie, which was released in theatres in May, will make its debut on the platform on July 7, a press release stated.
The espionage thriller is directed by Sankalp Reddy, best known for National Award-winning 2017 war movie “Ghazi”.
Vidyut Jammwal shared the update on his Instagram:
View this post on Instagram
Jammwal plays the role of an Intelligence Officer in the movie, which is the first project to come out of his production banner Action Hero Films.
"Being an army kid I have seen the lives of our unsung heroes up-close and it was my personal urge to bring their stories to the world. Producing a film that puts the intelligence bureau at the centre of the narrative is my way of paying tribute to their sacrifices and contributions," the actor said in a statement.
The film also stars Anupam Kher, Vishal Jethwa, Faizan Khan, Ashwath Bhatt, Danny Sura, Dalip Tahil and Suvrat joshi.
Reddy said he is glad that "IB 71" will be experienced by a wider audience with the film's debut on Disney+ Hotstar.
"A legendary chronicle of India's biggest war was a story to explore, with the finest actors Vidyut Jammwal, Anupam Kher and many others this inspiring story was brought to life. Each actor passionately symbolizes the story, evoking the shared passion for this historical chapter," the filmmaker said.
"IB 71" is also produced by T-Series and Reliance Entertainment.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Government holds all-party meet on Manipur, representatives of 22 parties in attendance
Nearly 120 people have lost their lives and over 3,000 have ...
Rebel Russian mercenaries claim control of major city, march towards Moscow; Putin vows to crush armed mutiny
Wagner chief Prigozhin says his men are on a 'march for just...
Watch: Egyptian girl sings Sholay number 'Yeh dosti hum nahi todenge' in Modi's welcome
Modi landed in Cairo for the first bilateral by any Indian p...
‘Need to forget differences and move forward together’: Kejriwal tells Rahul over Centre’s Delhi ordinance
AAP is yet to decide if it will attend Opposition parties’ n...
Indian immigration agent Brijesh Mishra apprehended in Canada, faces charges in fake college admission letters scandal
Mishra, who operates an immigration agency called EMSA in Ja...