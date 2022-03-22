VidyutJammwal sends handwritten notes to 140 crew members of ‘India’s Ultimate Warrior’

Vidyut Jammwal, who is seen in Discovery’s show India’s Ultimate Warrior, applauded and thanked the efforts of the entire team through handwritten personalised notes for 140 crew members of the show. Expressing his emotions, Vidyut wrote, “India’s Ultimate Warrior will always be close to my heart not just because its primary theme is martial arts but also because of the bonds that we made on the show. Despite belonging to diverse backgrounds, we all had one thing in common — that is extreme dedication and passion to do the unthinkable.”

He added, “With real challenges and tasks being performed under extreme conditions, the contestants were much more prone to injuries, breakdowns, and emotional outburst but it was heartening to see how they uplifted each other in those moments of crisis while keeping their competitive spirit intact. Not just the contestants, the same spirit spilled over to the entire production unit as well, who stayed put at all times and strongly supported us to be the best version of ourselves.”