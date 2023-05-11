Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu- starrer Na Rojaa Nuvve out now

ANI

What is a love song if there’s no lover’s yearning and praising of the beloved’s beauty? Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer Na Rojaa Nuvve seems to have all the qualities that make it pass as a love anthem!

The audio of the song from their upcoming film Kushi was released on Tuesday. Vijay and Samantha both shared the audio clip on their respective social media handles.

The music is composed by Hesham Abdul. The song Na Rojaa Nuvve (Telugu) means Tu Meri Roja in Hindi.

After Mahanati, this will be Samantha and Vijay’s second project together and also it is Samantha’s second collaboration with filmmaker Shiva Nirvana, who previously collaborated with her on Majili.