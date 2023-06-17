Vijay Deverakonda begins shooting for 'VD 12'

ANI
Hyderabad, June 17
Lights, camera and action! Actor Vijay Deverakonda has started shooting for a film tentatively titled 'VD 12' in Hyderabad.
The movie is being directed by Jersey fame Gowtam Tinnanuri.
Taking to Instagram, Vijay dropped a poster in which he is seen holding a gun.
"Shoot begins," the poster read.
Sree Leela will share screen space with Vijay. More details regarding the project are awaited.
Vijay has also collaborated with Mrunal Thakur for a new film, which is being helmed by Parasuram Petla and is being produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations.
Mrunal shared a picture from the film's pooja with Vijay on her Instagram handle and wrote in the caption, "The first step in a very exciting journey...It's my 1st time working with @srivenkateswaracreations and I'm really thrilled to be sharing the screen with @thedeverakonda..Can't wait for the shoot to begin @parasurampetla #KUMohanan @gopisundar__official #VasuVarma #DilRaju #Shirish @harshithsri @hanshithareddy"
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
The film will have Vasu Varma as the creative producer, K.U. Mohanan as cinematographer, Gopi Sunder as music director with art direction being handled by A.S. Prakash.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 injured as security forces, mobs clash in Manipur's Imphal; attempts at torching houses of BJP leaders
In separate incidents, automatic gunfire is reported from Kw...
10 Opposition parties question PM Modi's silence on Manipur, seek meeting
‘Is Manipur a part of India or not? If yes, why hasn't the P...
Ludhiana cash van robbery mastermind Mona, husband arrested from Uttarakhand
Those arrested in the case earlier are Manjinder Singh, Mand...
NIA takes over probe into attacks on Indian Missions in US, Canada
Delhi Police’s Special Cell has registered FIRs under UAPA i...
‘PDA’ can defeat BJP-led NDA in 2024 Lok Sabha polls, says SP chief Akhilesh Yadav
Asserts that seat distribution should be decided considering...