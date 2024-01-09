Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna are not engaged

Amid reports of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna getting engaged in February, sources close to the actors on Monday termed it “false”. A media report stated that the two are getting engaged. “The report is false,” a source said. Reportedly, the actors are dating, however, they have not made their relationship official. The two have starred together in movies like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. On the work front, Rashmika is basking in the success of the film Animal—
