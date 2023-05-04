Vijay Deverakonda, Sreeleela are a team, sign 'VD 12'

ANI

New Delhi, May 4

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Sreeleela will be seen sharing screen space in Gowtam Tinnanuri's new film.

The team, on Wednesday, held a pooja ceremony to officially launch the film which is tentatively titled 'VD 12'.

Taking to Instagram Story, Vijay shared several images from the ceremony.

In the images, Vijay is seen wearing a kurta pyjama while Sreeleela looks beautiful in a yellow suit.

"12. @gowtamnaidu @sreeleela14 @anirudhofficial @nagavamsi19 #SaiSoujanya @navinnooli @girishgangadharan @sitharaentertainments @Fortune4Cinemas #SrikaraStudios," he captioned the post.

The announcement has left fans excited.

"Congratulations. Can't wait for you both to see on screen together," a social media user commented.

"Woaah... All the best," another one wrote.

Reportedly, Vijay will be playing the role of a police officer in the film.

Written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri (of Jersey fame), the film will have music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

The shooting will commence in June. Other details related to the film are still under wraps.

Meanwhile, Vijay has teamed up with Parasuram, who delivered the superhit Telegu movie 'Geetha Govindam' with Vijay.

The update was shared by trade analyst Taran Adarash on Twitter.

"VIJAY DEVERAKONDA REUNITES WITH PARASURAM FOR DIL RAJU PROJECT... #VijayDeverakonda and director #Parasuram reunite after the super-successful #Telugu film #GeethaGovindam... #DilRaju and #Shirish will produce the film," he tweeted.

Further details of the movie are awaited.

