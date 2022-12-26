Vijay Deverakonda turns Santa, gifts all-expense paid trip to his fans

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 26

Vijay Deverakonda loves to celebrate Christmas with his fans. Five years back, he started the tradition of expressing gratitude to his fans for the love they give him. Continuing the #Deverasanta, the actor has decided to send his fans on all-expense paid trip as a thanksgiving gesture this year.

So, as Vijay turns Santa for his fans, he further raised the excitement with a poll on his social media. In the poll, the Arjun Reddy star has asked his fans to help him choose the destination for travel to offer to his fans. He asked if his fans want a trip to -- Mountains of India, Beaches of India, Cultural trip of India or deserts in India.

"#Deverasanta, a tradition I started 5 years ago. This year I have the nicest idea so far. I am going to send 100 of you on an all-expense paid holiday. Help me in choosing the destination. #Deverasanta2022"

As he dropped the poll, his fans shared their excitement on his post. A fan wrote, “Best Christmas gift...Thank you Anna.” Another user commented, "Mountains or just meet me anywhere.”

#Deverasanta, a tradition I started 5 years ago. This year I have the nicest idea so far :)



I am going to send 100 of you on an all-expense paid holiday. Help me in choosing the destination. #Deverasanta2022https://t.co/iFl7mj6J6v — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) December 25, 2022

On the work front, Vijay's last release Liger opposite Ananya Panday, which was aggressively promoted as a pan-India project, tanked at the box-office. Liger marked Vijay's Bollywood debut. He will next be seen in the upcoming romantic drama Khushi, alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu, which is expected to release in 2023.

#Vijay Deverakonda