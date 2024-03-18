Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh wind up shooting for Ul Jalool Ishq

Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh have finished shooting for their upcoming drama Ul Jalool Ishq.
Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the producer of the film Manish Malhotra shared pictures from the sets along with a note. “It’s a Wrap@stage5production production no3 #UlJaloolIshq. Thank you everyone for all your hard work, love and passion to each and every technician, actor and crew member a huge thank you for sharing the love and passion we have had for our film. #UlJaloolIshq #memoriesforlife.” As soon as the news was shared, fans chimed in the comment section.
Few months back, Manish Malhotra shared a string of pictures from the first day shoot of the film on his Instagram. He captioned the post, “The beginning of our emotional and love journey... #UlJaloolIshq Shooting begins today …” In the post, Malhotra shared a picture of the film’s clapboard from the film’s mahurat.
Helmed by Vibhu Puri, the film also stars veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah and Sharib Hashmi in the lead roles. The release date is yet to be disclosed.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Disclose all ‘conceivable’ details of electoral bonds, Supreme Court orders SBI
Refuses to entertain SCBA president’s plea for review of the...
Telangana Governor resigns, likely to contest Lok Sabha polls as BJP candidate
Tamilisai, the former president of BJP's Tamil Nadu unit, ha...
Arvind Kejriwal skips ED summons in money laundering case linked to Delhi Jal Board
A fresh notice in the excise policy case stipulates him to a...
Elvish Yadav admits to arranging snake venom at rave parties: Sources
Yadav had earlier refuted the charges of involvement in the ...
Two killed, seven injured as 5-storey under-construction building collapses in Kolkata
City mayor Firhad Hakim says there are still a few persons t...