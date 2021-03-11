Watch: Vijay Varma recreates iconic Poo scene from K3G, Kareena Kapoor's reaction is epic

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 25

Vijay Varma and Kareena Kapoor will soon be sharing screen in Sujoy Ghosh’s untitled film. On Monday, Vijay Varma treated fans to a BTS video from the sets of The Devotion of Suspect X’s Hindi adaptation and it sure is to leave you laughing. What adds to the fun is Kareena Kapoor’s reaction.

In the video, Vijay recreates Kareena’s iconic Poo dialogue from the film Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham. Vijay gives it a hilarious twist. Chanelling the Poo energy from the blockbuster film, Vijay looks at the camera and says, “Kaun hai yeh jisne doobara mudke mujhe nahi dekha. Who is she?” The camera then pans to his right where Kareena is seen standing and making faces, her eyes and mouth wide open. The video ends on a cute note. Vijay titled the video: “You’re not ready for this.”

Sharing the video, Vijay Varma wrote, "The only Gag I ever wanted to play with kareenakapoorkhan, the only and ultimate Poo From behind the scenes of #TheDevotionOfSuspectX".

Here's the funny video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Varma (@itsvijayvarma)

The Devotion of Suspect X’s adaptation marks Kareena’s OTT debut. It is an adaptation of Japanese novel of the same name by Keigo Higashino and will also star Jaideep Ahlawat. The story revoles around a single mother who thought she had finally escaped the clutches of her abusive ex-husband.

#kareena kapoor #vijay varma