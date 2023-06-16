Vijay Varma says 'there’s a lot of love in my life' after Tamannaah Bhatia confirms they are dating

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 16

Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia recently disclosed her relationship with Vijay Varma which sparked on the sets of their upcoming anthology “Lust Stories 2”.

Now, during a recent interview with Janice Sequeira for her YouTube channel, when Vijay Varma was asked about his personal life, the actor spoke about why he refrained from talking about his personal life. The actor reasoned that he wants his work to speak, rather than his personal matters.

He said, “You speak about it when the right time comes but I can just tell you that there’s a lot of love in my life right now. And I’m happy."

Here are pictures of them doing the rounds on social media:

Vijay gave this statement days after Tamannaah confirmed about the love of her life during an interview with Film Companion. When she was asked if things changed for her and Vijay on the sets of Lust Stories 2, Tamannaah confessed her love and said, “Yes.” Describing Vijay, she also added, “He is someone I really look up to. He is someone with whom I bonded very, very organically. With high achieving women, we have this problem that we think we have to work hard for everything. When something is so simple and you don’t have to walk on eggshells to just be yourself because I think in India we also have this that a woman has to change her entire life for someone… He’s a person who I care about deeply and yeah, he’s my happy place.”

The speculations about Tamannaah and Vijay’s relation started when a video of the couple hugging and kissing each other during the New Year’s Eve party in Goa went viral over the internet. The couple is often spotted together on date nights in Mumbai. Now their relation is officially confirmed.

Tamannah and Vijay will be seen on screen in ‘Lust Stories 2’ which brings together four fresh stories, directed by R Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, Sujoy Ghosh and Amit Sharma.

