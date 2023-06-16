 Vijay Varma says 'there’s a lot of love in my life' after Tamannaah Bhatia confirms they are dating : The Tribune India

Vijay Varma says 'there’s a lot of love in my life' after Tamannaah Bhatia confirms they are dating

Tamannaah Bhatia calls Vijay Varma her happy place

Vijay Varma says 'there’s a lot of love in my life' after Tamannaah Bhatia confirms they are dating

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia in throwback pictures. Instagram



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 16

Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia recently disclosed her relationship with Vijay Varma which sparked on the sets of their upcoming anthology “Lust Stories 2”.

Now, during a recent interview with Janice Sequeira for her YouTube channel, when Vijay Varma was asked about his personal life, the actor spoke about why he refrained from talking about his personal life. The actor reasoned that he wants his work to speak, rather than his personal matters.

He said, “You speak about it when the right time comes but I can just tell you that there’s a lot of love in my life right now. And I’m happy."

Here are pictures of them doing the rounds on social media:

Vijay gave this statement days after Tamannaah confirmed about the love of her life during an interview with Film Companion. When she was asked if things changed for her and Vijay on the sets of Lust Stories 2, Tamannaah confessed her love and said, “Yes.” Describing Vijay, she also added, “He is someone I really look up to. He is someone with whom I bonded very, very organically. With high achieving women, we have this problem that we think we have to work hard for everything. When something is so simple and you don’t have to walk on eggshells to just be yourself because I think in India we also have this that a woman has to change her entire life for someone… He’s a person who I care about deeply and yeah, he’s my happy place.”

The speculations about Tamannaah and Vijay’s relation started when a video of the couple hugging and kissing each other during the New Year’s Eve party in Goa went viral over the internet. The couple is often spotted together on date nights in Mumbai. Now their relation is officially confirmed.

Tamannah and Vijay will be seen on screen in ‘Lust Stories 2’ which brings together four fresh stories, directed by R Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, Sujoy Ghosh and Amit Sharma.

#Tamannaah Bhatia #vijay varma

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

15 die in Canada highway crash as truck hits bus

2
Nation

New MBBS norms introduced, 80% village attendance must for exams

3
Punjab

Giani Raghubir Singh appointed Akal Takht Jathedar

4
Punjab

Human trafficking from Punjab: 'Dubai-based Keralite key operator of racket'

5
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

When a CM kept an officer waiting

6
Himachal

Kasauli mess: Mushrooming resorts, home stays leave hill station thirsty

7
Himachal

In Himachal's Chamba, a mob of 1,000 sets 'honour killing' accused's house on fire; CM Sukhu urges people not to give communal colour to incident

8
Diaspora

Accused of attack on Indian High Commission, Amritpal's supporter Avtar Singh Khanda dies in UK

9
Trending

Video: Sunny Deol flaunts his henna-adorned hand at son Karan Deol's mehendi; Dharmendra dances his heart out in typical Punjabi style

10
Haryana

ED arrests nephew of former Panchkula special judge in money-laundering case

Don't Miss

View All
Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer’s house with cakes, cards and flowers
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Top News

Manipur violence: Union minister Rajkumar Ranjan Singh’s Imphal house set on fire

Manipur violence: Union minister Ranjan Singh's Imphal house vandalised, mob clashes with forces

More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic vio...

Giani Raghbir Singh appointed as new Akal Takht Jathedar; replaces Giani Harpreet Singh

Giani Raghubir Singh appointed Akal Takht Jathedar

Giani Sultan Singh appointed Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib Jatheda...

Nehru Memorial Museum renaming: BJP, Congress exchange ‘pettiness’ barb

Nehru Memorial Museum renaming: BJP, Congress exchange 'pettiness' barb

Nehru Memorial Museum and Library is now Prime Ministers’ Mu...

5 terrorists killed in encounter at LoC in Kashmir

Five militants trained in guerrilla warfare in Afghanistan-Pak theatre killed in ambush in J-K's Kupwara

The gunfight erupts on the intervening night of Thursday and...

ED arrests nephew of former Panchkula special judge in money laundering case

ED arrests nephew of former Panchkula special judge in money-laundering case

Ajay Parmar, the nephew of former special court judge Sudhir...


Cities

View All

Giani Raghbir Singh appointed as new Akal Takht Jathedar; replaces Giani Harpreet Singh

Giani Raghubir Singh appointed Akal Takht Jathedar

Police crack Rs 10L robbery case, 2 held

SGPC may discuss Akal Takht Jathedar's replacement at meeting today

‘Advance paddy sowing date’

Fire breaks out in resort

Produce all accused in court on June 28: CJM to jail officials

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Produce all accused in court on June 28, CJM tells jail officials

Partially burnt body of woman found in Zirakpur

Partially burnt body of woman found in Zirakpur

Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit writes to Jaishankar, seeks opening of US consulate in Chandigarh

Slip roads from Hallo Majra to Zirakpur border to be widened

A first: Dadu Majra residents to accompany councillors to Goa

Chandigarh: Users told to replace faulty water meters within month

Rain in parts of Delhi due to Cyclone Biparjoy

Rain in parts of Delhi due to Cyclone Biparjoy

Kenyan woman held at Delhi airport with Rs 13-crore cocaine dissolved in 2 whiskey bottles

Delhi HC takes cognisance of fire at coaching institute in Mukherjee Nagar

Felling of trees should be last resort in city gasping for breath: Delhi HC

Fire at Delhi coaching centre, 61 hospitalised

Rain, storm disrupt power supply in city

Rain, storm disrupt power supply in Jalandhar city

Human trafficking from Punjab: 'Dubai-based Keralite key operator of racket'

Nepali servant drugs bizman’s family in Phagwara, decamps with valuables

25.2-quintal poppy husk seized, 2 held

Restaurant owner fined for employing teenager

Reconstruction of roads in focal points kicks off

Reconstruction of roads in focal points kicks off

Took NRI’s house on rent, now vacated: Jagraon AAP MLA Sarvjit Kaur Manuke

Ludhiana heist: Rs 75L more found; total recovery Rs 5.75 cr

Long-route trains begin halt at Dhandari

Ludhiana civic body, CEEW ink pact for improving air quality

Inmates in all 25 jails to be screened for diseases: Balbir Singh

Inmates in all 25 jails to be screened for diseases: Balbir Singh

Punjab farm leaders end 7-day stir

12 from school in city clear NEET

'Nihang' chops off man's hand, held

Grandson strangles woman, makes off with her jewellery